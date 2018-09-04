Rainbow Crosswalk May Never Leave

img_1881A little update on our Rainbow invasion in Downtown Salisbury. There is no timetable for it to be removed, as long as the paint is refreshed it will remain. I mean seriously we basically got this done with zero input and now have no way to remove it. I want to ask if by any chance you are traveling with paint thinner to please be sure the lids are tight when going over this area as it would be terrible if it just disappeared.

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Rainbow Crosswalk May Never Leave

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s