A little update on our Rainbow invasion in Downtown Salisbury. There is no timetable for it to be removed, as long as the paint is refreshed it will remain. I mean seriously we basically got this done with zero input and now have no way to remove it. I want to ask if by any chance you are traveling with paint thinner to please be sure the lids are tight when going over this area as it would be terrible if it just disappeared.
Advertisements
One thought on “Rainbow Crosswalk May Never Leave”
Is this part of “Make Salisbury Gay Again”? If so, it’s working! Did the Mayor personally approve this??
LikeLike