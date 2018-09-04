Somerset County Sheriff Office Recent Arrests

Aaron Devin Jones of Princess Anne, arrested 7-21-18 for Driving while Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving while Impaired by Alcohol, Driving on a Suspended License, Driver Consuming Alcohol while Driving, Negligent Driving and Driving while Impaired by Drugs and/or Alcohol. Jones was released on citations pending court action. The arrest was the result of a traffic stop conducted by Deputies for not having headlights on in the area of Hampden Ave and Beachwood St. in Princess Anne.

Theodore Duprest Graves of Salisbury, arrested 7-21-18 for Driving while Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving while Impaired by Alcohol, Driving on a Suspended License, Driver Consuming Alcohol while Operating a Motor Vehicle, Negligent Driving and Unsafe Lane Change. Graves was released on citations pending court action. Deputies observed Graves traveling north in the southbound lane on Ocean Highway near UMES Blvd.

Matthew Adam Mehl of Princess Anne, criminal summons served 8-1-18 for Harassment. Mehl was released on signature pending court action.

Heather Nichole Lambertson of Crisfield, arrested 8-4-18 on warrants for Violation of Probation. Lambertson was held without bond.

Maurice McKinley Turner 3rd of Princess Anne, arrested 8-6-18 on a Parole Retake Warrant. Turner was turned over to ECI personnel.

Eugene Quinton Borden Jr. of Marion Station, arrested 8-6-18 on a warrant for Failure to Appear in court. Borden was held on a $1,000 bond.

Rodney William Burke of Crisfield, arrested 8-20-18 on warrants for Constructive Contempt. Burke was held without bond.

Justin Lamar Brittingham of Princess Anne, arrested 8-23-18 on a warrant for Failure to appear in court. Brittingham was held without bond.