State’s Attorney-Elect Plans To Assign ‘Special Prosecutor’ For Berlin

BERLIN – Efforts to help veterans, developing public-private partnerships and assigning Berlin its own prosecutor highlight plans shared by the county’s incoming state’s attorney this week.

Kristin Heiser, who was chosen by voters in June to take over the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office, shared her plans with elected officials in Berlin at a council meeting on Monday. Heiser will be sworn in as state’s attorney in early January.

“I would appreciate any thoughts or ideas or any concerns you have relative to what Berlin needs versus the rest of the county and how the state’s attorney’s office can be more proactive and prepared,” Heiser said

