The Salisbury Fire Department has been made aware that a possible scam may be currently taking place.

To ensure none of our constituents get misinformed and subsequently lose money, the SALISBURY FIRE DEPARTMENT DOES NOT MAKE PHONE SOLICITATIONS FOR FUNDING!

Please keep this in mind should you receive any phone calls requesting funding for the Salisbury Fire Department.

Our only fundraiser is a mailer sent out in October normally. If you’re not sure, feel free to contact the department at 410.548.3120 for clarification. Thank you and stay safe.

