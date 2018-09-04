Traffic Stop by Deputies lead to arrest for Heroin and Cocaine (ARREST MADE) – 7000 block of Shore Highway, Denton, MD

On Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at approximately 1732 hours, Deputies with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol in the area of Shore Hwy and Trice Road. At the above described date and time, Deputies observed a vehicle operating on the roadway, which had been failing to display two lighted front lamps and had an obstructed front windshield view.

After stopping the vehicle, it was found to be driving by the defendant, James Ryan Mccarthy . A drug detection K9 scan was conducted on the vehicle by Ridgely Police Department, which resulted in a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed an undetermined amount of heroin and cocaine, along with several CDS paraphernalia items.

The above defendant was subsequently arrested and taken before a Caroline County Commissioner for the drug charges, and subsequently released pending his trial in the District Court.

