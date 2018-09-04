Troopers Arrest Millsboro Man for Domestic Related Assault

Rehoboth – The Delaware State Police have arrested Kyle B. King, 31 of Millsboro on multiple felony charges stemming from a domestic related incident that occurred early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m., Sunday, September 2, 2018 in the 100 block of Munchy Court, Rehoboth, when King showed up at the residence of a female acquaintance uninvited and intoxicated. King was asked by the female to leave the residence repeatedly but he refused to do so. King then became aggressive towards the female and at one point grabbed her by the throat, restricting her breathing. The victim was able to free herself from King and flee the residence.

Responding Troopers made contact with King as he sat in a vehicle outside the residence however when they attempted to question him he fled back inside, refusing to comply with verbal commands to stop. King also locked the doors to the residence once inside. The Troopers ultimately gained entry into the residence, and were able to take King in to custody after a brief struggle.

King was transported to Troop 7 where he was arrested and charged with one count each of: Burglary 2nd Degree, Strangulation, Offensive Touching, Menacing, Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

King was then arraigned in Justice of the Peace court #3 before being committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $8500.00 secured bail.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1800 842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us.

