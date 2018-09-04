Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: Forgery / Theft

Date of Incident: 22 August 2018

Location : 2700 block of N. Salisbury Blvd., Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Irvin Francis Lovett, 54, Delmar, MD

Narrative : On 18 August 2018 at 11:00 AM, a deputy began an investigation into a reported theft and forgery incident. During the investigation, the deputy met with the proprietor of a local landscaping company who reported an individual, later identified as Irvin Lovett, cashed two fraudulent checks purportedly issued by the proprietor to Lovett. Upon cashing the two fake checks which bore the proprietor’s forged signature, Lovett obtained $1,550.00.

Lovett was identified after watching surveillance video from the bank where the checks were presented.

Lovett was arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Lovett in the Detention Center in lieu of $10,000.00 bond.

Additionally, Lovett was also discovered to be wanted by authorities in Delaware for a Forgery and Theft case in that State and along with a warrant issued for Violation of Probation in a Robbery case. Lovett was detained without bond pending extradition back to Delaware.

Charges: Theft , Theft Scheme, Forgery

Incident: Attempt to Flee and Elude

Date of Incident: 23 August 2018

Location : Beaglin Park Drive, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Ronnie Julian Bivens, 35, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 23 August 2018 at 4:40 PM, a deputy arrested Ronnie Bivens on an arrest warrant issued following Bivens’ attempt to flee and elude from the deputy. On 1 August 2018, the deputy stopped Bivens for an equipment violation on Beaglin Park Drive. During the stop, Bivens provided the deputy his driver’s license and registration. While the deputy was processing the stop, Bivens accelerated away at a high rate prompting the deputy to initiate a pursuit.

The pursuit was terminated as the deputy still had Bivens’ license and registration card in hand. It was subsequently discovered that Bivens’ privilege to drive had been suspended by the State of Maryland.

Following Bivens’ arrest, he was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Bivens in the Detention Center without bond.

Charges: Attempt to Flee and Elude, Driving on a Suspended License

Incident: Extradition

Date of Incident: 24 August 2018

Location : Accomack County, VA

Suspect: Christopher John Moore, 21, Willards, MD

Narrative : On 24 August 2018 a deputy travelled to Accomack County, VA for the purpose of extraditing Christopher Moore back to Wicomico County. Moore was wanted on a Bench Warrant that was issued for Violation of Pre-Trial Conditions in a Robbery case.

Moore was detained in the Wicomico Detention Center without bond.

Charges: Violation of Pre-Trial Conditions

Incident: Assault

Date of Incident: 29 August 2018

Location : 1500 block of S. Division Street, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Darnell Demetrius Jenkins, 30, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 29 August 2018 at 5:30 PM a deputy responded to the report of a domestic related assault in progress on S. Division Street in the vicinity of May Drive. Upon arrival, the deputy observed an individual later identified as Darnell Jenkins carry a female subject. The deputy observed that the female subject was actively fighting against Jenkins who was carrying her across the yard. The deputy was able to separate the pair and learned they were embroiled in an argument prior to Jenkins picking her up.

The deputy placed Jenkins under arrest for the assault and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Jenkins in the Detention Center without bond until his release on Personal Recognizance at Bond Review the following day.

Charges: Assault 2nd Degree and False Imprisonment

Advertisements