Assateague Island lowers speeds for safety of wildlife

assateague title 2(Aug. 30, 2018) Speed limits were reduced last week on the Assateague Island National Seashore, after park officials brought concerns about traffic flow endangering wildlife to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Liz Davis, public information officer at Assateague, said new speed-limit zones have been established on the Highway 611 approach to the island and on internal park roads.

“First and foremost, it’s about safety for park visitors and park wildlife,” she said.

Bob Rager, state highway community liaison, said signage on the Verrazano Bridge was updated last week.

“We dropped it to 30 mph, right before you get to the bridge,” he said.

