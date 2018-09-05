Last Alive At 25 Class September 8th At Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Department

Only one class left! This past summer our office has been supporting the Alive at 25 campaign. Alive at 25 is a Defensive Driving Course taught as both an awareness class for new drivers and specifically approved by the Maryland MVA as a Driver Improvement Course. Attendees also receive a certificate to present to insurance companies for applicable discounts. Not to mention, the instructors are law enforcement officers and safety experts.
Our last class is on September 8th. Hope to see you there!

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s