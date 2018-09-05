Laurel Police are currently investigating a shots fired and assault complaint that occurred in the area of W. 7th Street and Gibson Street.

On September 3rd, 2018 at approxiamtely 10:31PM officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W.7th Street for a large crowd fighting and shots being fired. Upon their arrival officers contacted several subjects actively fighting and intervened. During the interverntion an officer was assaulted by Quentin Floyd, 27 years old, of Laurel DE.Floyd was taken into custody and charged with offensively touching a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. The Laurel Officer was treated by EMS on-scene for injuries sustained during the incident and has since been released.