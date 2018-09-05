Laurel Police are currently investigating a shots fired and assault complaint that occurred in the area of W. 7th Street and Gibson Street.
On September 3rd, 2018 at approxiamtely 10:31PM officers were dispatched to the 700 block of W.7th Street for a large crowd fighting and shots being fired. Upon their arrival officers contacted several subjects actively fighting and intervened. During the interverntion an officer was assaulted by Quentin Floyd, 27 years old, of Laurel DE.Floyd was taken into custody and charged with offensively touching a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. The Laurel Officer was treated by EMS on-scene for injuries sustained during the incident and has since been released.
Due to the large volume of people all subjects invovled were not able to be detained during the incident. Laurel Police are actively attempting to locate another subject invovled who is now wanted for disordely conduct; Jerron Henry, 27 years old of Seaford. Henry is pictured below.
Anyone having information related to this incident or Henry’s whereabouts is urged to contact Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.
2 thoughts on “Laurel Police are currently investigating a shots fired and assault complaint that occurred in the area of W. 7th Street and Gibson Street.”
I’ll be in the front row in court
Another WIGGA.
