Medical Site Adopts the Term ‘Front Hole’ to Replace ‘Vagina’ in the Name of Gender-Inclusivity

​Healthline, a California-based online resource for all matters health, published last month a new “LGBTQIA Safe Sex Guide” seeking to rectify what it views as the biggest problem in sex-ed: A lack of inclusivity.

As part of this effort, ​the guide scraps the exclusionary word “vagina” and adopts the term “front hole” to describe the female genitalia.

The guide explains:

“Traditional safe sex guides are often structured in a way that presumes everyone’s gender (male/female/nonbinary/trans) is the same as the sex they were assigned at birth (male/female/intersex or differences in sexual development) … These guides also often unnecessarily gender body parts as being “male parts” and “female parts” and refer to “sex with women” or “sex with men,” excluding those who ​​identify as nonbinary.

Many individuals don’t see body parts as having a gender — people have a gender.

And as a result, the notion that a penis is exclusively a male body part and a vulva is exclusively a female body part is inaccurate.”

It’s this linguistic inaccuracy, according to Healthline, that “directly” causes the higher rates of HIV and sexually-transmitted infections seen among the LGBTQ community.

Editor’s note: You can’t make this stuff up

