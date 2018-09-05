“The notion that a penis is exclusively a male body part and a vulva is exclusively a female body part is inaccurate.”
Healthline, a California-based online resource for all matters health, published last month a new “LGBTQIA Safe Sex Guide” seeking to rectify what it views as the biggest problem in sex-ed: A lack of inclusivity.
As part of this effort, the guide scraps the exclusionary word “vagina” and adopts the term “front hole” to describe the female genitalia.
The guide explains:
“Traditional safe sex guides are often structured in a way that presumes everyone’s gender (male/female/nonbinary/trans) is the same as the sex they were assigned at birth (male/female/intersex or differences in sexual development) … These guides also often unnecessarily gender body parts as being “male parts” and “female parts” and refer to “sex with women” or “sex with men,” excluding those who identify as nonbinary.
Many individuals don’t see body parts as having a gender — people have a gender.
And as a result, the notion that a penis is exclusively a male body part and a vulva is exclusively a female body part is inaccurate.”
It’s this linguistic inaccuracy, according to Healthline, that “directly” causes the higher rates of HIV and sexually-transmitted infections seen among the LGBTQ community.
Editor’s note: You can’t make this stuff up
3 thoughts on “Medical Site Adopts the Term ‘Front Hole’ to Replace ‘Vagina’ in the Name of Gender-Inclusivity”
These scum need to move to stria and try this…… worthless god hating garbage of the lowest of the lowest of society .
SYRIA
You’re upset that a website did something. Get a grip, snowflake!
