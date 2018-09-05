Milford Police Requests Public’s Assistance With Identifying Assault Suspect

Incident #: 51-18-9669 Reported: August 25, 2018

Location: Walmart, 939 N DuPont Blvd. Milford, Kent County, DE

Released By: Det. Timothy Maloney on 09/05/2018 at 0902 hours

The Milford Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the below pictured suspect. On 08/25/2018, the suspect struck and threatened an elderly victim at Walmart. The suspect then fled on foot prior to officers arrival.

Milford Police urge anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact PFC Golding at 302.422.8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/

Advertisements