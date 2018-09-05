Milford Police Requests Public’s Assistance With Identifying Assault Suspect

Incident #:  51-18-9669                                    Reported:  August 25, 2018

Location:  Walmart, 939 N DuPont Blvd. Milford, Kent County, DE

Released By:  Det. Timothy Maloney on 09/05/2018 at 0902 hours

The Milford Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying the below pictured suspect.  On 08/25/2018, the suspect struck and threatened an elderly victim at Walmart.  The suspect then fled on foot prior to officers arrival.

Milford Police urge anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact PFC Golding at 302.422.8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.  Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/

Golding Walmart 8-25

Advertisements

One thought on “Milford Police Requests Public’s Assistance With Identifying Assault Suspect

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s