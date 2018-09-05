Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department to Host October Bus Trips

Take a trip back in time, get a glimpse of the future, explore our nation’s capital or enjoy a show with Ocean Pines as the Recreation and Parks Department takes the wheel for several bus trips in October.

On Saturday, Oct. 13 explore a recreated 16th century English Tudor village at the Maryland Renaissance Festival in Crownsville. The bus will depart Ocean Pines at 8 a.m. and arrive at the festival at 10:30 a.m. It will depart at 4 p.m. for a 6:30 p.m. arrival back in Ocean Pines. The fee, which includes transportation only, is $50 for adults and $38 for children ages 7-15. Tickets for the festival may be purchased at the gate or online at rennfest.com .

For a modern performance, travel to Paradise, Pennsylvania’s Rainbow Comedy Playhouse for “Love, Lies & the Lottery” on Sunday, Oct. 21. The cost is $90 per person and includes transportation, lunch buffet and the show.

Spend the day exploring Washington D.C. on your own on Friday, Oct. 19. The bus will drop off participants at the National Mall at approximately 10:30 a.m. and will head back to Ocean Pines at 4 p.m. The fee for transportation only is $45.

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility will be the featured destination for a trip on Tuesday, Oct. 23. Additional trips will be offered Nov. 8 and Dec. 4. The five-hour visit will include a close-up look at NASA’s primary facility for suborbital missions as well as time for lunch and a drive-by of the launch pad area. The cost is $45 per person, which includes the tour and transportation.

These trips are open to the public and buses will depart from the Ocean Pines Community Center, located at 235 Ocean Parkway in Ocean Pines . Reservations are required. Refunds will not be issued for cancelations unless vacant seats can be filled.

For more information or to register, call the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department at 410-641-7052 . Information regarding additional recreational programs, including an online version of the Ocean Pines Activity Guide, is available at OceanPines.org .

