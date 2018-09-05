Seaford Police Press Release

PRESS RELEASE

Attempted Arson Investigation

Location: Miracle Revival Center, 800 Block Sussex Avenue, Seaford Delaware

On Monday September 3rd, 2018 Officers with the Seaford Police Department responded to the Miracle Revival Center Church located in the 800 Block of Sussex Avenue for a reported attempted arson. When officers arrived, they met with the pastor, who discovered the glass broken from a doorway into the church when he arrived earlier. Inside of the church a Molotov Cocktail style devise was found lying on the floor. This device appeared to have extinguished itself prior to causing any damage. This incident is believed to have happened between 2pm on Sunday September 2nd and 1130 am on Monday September 3rd.

The Seaford Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed anything, observed any suspicious activity in the area or has any information pertaining to this investigation to please contact them at (302)629-6644 extension 236.

Tips can also be submitted via the Seaford Police Department and 911 Center Facebook Page or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or DelawareCrimeStoppers.org.

