Support The Folk Festival

I felt inclined to make another post regarding supporting the folk festival this weekend. What I need you to remember is this is not about showing Jake Day you dislike him, this event transcends that petty garbage. This event is about showcasing Salisbury on a National level and letting us show the world we are a great place. How can being negative about the event do anyone any good?

If you don’t want to be apart of it that’s fine, but don’t disparage it because you personally have issues with the Administration. Jake Day won’t be Mayor forever and someday people will look back on this event and it is on us right now to put our best foot forward. I will be completely honest in my review of how it goes. Do I expect growing pains the first year..of course it’s the initial year. However I believe the best plans have been put together to make this work as smoothly as possible. Regardless of weather go enjoy this for a bit and be apart of something bigger than normal

