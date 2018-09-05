The Princess Anne Fire Co Show and Shine is this Saturday September 8

The Princess Anne Fire Co Show and Shine is this Saturday September 8. It is a free event for cars, trucks, etc. We are going to make this a fundraiser to help Ryan and Nicki son, Lane Dodson who has been diagnosed with leukemia. So folks I’m asking you to come out and help support this cause to help this family. We will have a few auction items as well as have pulled pork sandwiches and pulled pork platters for sale. It is open to the public. If you know Ryan or Nicki please share my post.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s