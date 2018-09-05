The Princess Anne Fire Co Show and Shine is this Saturday September 8. It is a free event for cars, trucks, etc. We are going to make this a fundraiser to help Ryan and Nicki son, Lane Dodson who has been diagnosed with leukemia. So folks I’m asking you to come out and help support this cause to help this family. We will have a few auction items as well as have pulled pork sandwiches and pulled pork platters for sale. It is open to the public. If you know Ryan or Nicki please share my post.