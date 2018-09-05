Unsolved Double Homicide In Fruitland

Fruitland On July 7th, 1999 at 04:25 am Fruitland Officers were dispatched to Poplar Street at Elizabeth Street for suspicious circumstances of subjects laying on the ground and not moving.

As Officers arrived they observed that 42 year old Nathaniel Woodson of Fruitland and 42 year old Noah Joyce of Eden had been critically injured by gunfire and were unconscious. Both victims were transported to the hospital where they both were pronounced deceased.

This case remains unsolved but continues to be investigated to this day. The current investigator assigned to this investigation is Det. Butch Mills.

