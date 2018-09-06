CHINCOTEAGUE POLICE AUGUST ARREST REPORT

According to Chincoteague Police Department Chief James R. Mills, the

following arrests were made for the month of August:

• On August 5, 2018, a North Wales, PA man was arrested for

driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). The

arresting officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.

• On August 5, 2018, a Chincoteague man was arrested for

driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). The

arresting officer was Sgt. Tyler L. Greenley.

• On August 5, 2018, Lawrence Guy Williams, II of

Portsmouth, VA was arrested for grand larceny (felony) and

possession of marijuana (misdemeanor). The arresting

officer was Sgt. Tyler L. Greenley.

• On August 6, 2018, a Chincoteague woman was arrested for

driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). The

arresting officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.

• On August 10, 2018, a Fulton, MD male was arrested for

trespassing on school property (misdemeanor). The

arresting officer was Pfc. Sean C. Lenhoff.

• On August 10, 2018, a Columbia, MD man was arrested for

trespassing on school property (misdemeanor). The

arresting officer was Pfc. Sean C. Lenhoff.

• On August 12, 2018, a Princess Anne, MD man was

arrested for possession of alcohol under the age of 21and

being drunk in public (misdemeanors). The arresting officer

was Pfc. Sean C. Lenhoff.

• On August 12, 2018, a Chincoteague man was arrested for

assault and battery (misdemeanor). The arresting officer

was Cpl. Thomas J. Adams.

• On August 17, 2018, a Quinby, VA man was arrested for

being drunk in public (misdemeanor). The arresting officer

was Sgt. Tyler L. Greenley.

• On August 25, 2018, a Chincoteague man was arrested for

possession of marijuana (misdemeanor). The arresting

officer was Pfc. David T. Gladding.

• On August 26, 2018, a Baltimore, MD man was arrested for

driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). The

arresting officer was Pfc. David T. Gladding.

• On August 26, 2018, a Atlantic, VA man was arrested for

driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). The

arresting officer was Pfc. Sean C. Lenhoff.

• On August 27, 2018, a Chincoteague woman was arrested

being drunk in public (misdemeanor). The arresting officer

was Cpl. Thomas J. Adams.

• On August 28, 2018, a Chincoteague man was arrested for

driving while suspended, driving under the influence of

drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession

of marijuana (misdemeanors). The arresting officer was Pfc.

Sean C. Lenhoff.

• On August 28, 2018, a Chincoteague male juvenile was

arrested for sodomy (felony). The arresting officer was Cpl.

Cody G. Butler.

• On August 30, 2018, a Collegeville, PA woman was arrested

for domestic assault and battery (misdemeanor). The

arresting officer was Pfc. Sean C. Lenhoff.

• On August 30, 2018, a Essex, MD man was arrested for two

(2) counts of destruction of property (misdemeanors). The

arresting officer was Cpl. Cody G. Butler.

• On August 31, 2018, a Greenbackville, VA woman was

arrested for petit larceny (misdemeanors). The arresting

officer was Cpl. Thomas J. Adams.

