CHINCOTEAGUE POLICE AUGUST ARREST REPORT

According to Chincoteague Police Department Chief James R. Mills, the
following arrests were made for the month of August:
• On August 5, 2018, a North Wales, PA man was arrested for
driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). The
arresting officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.
• On August 5, 2018, a Chincoteague man was arrested for
driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). The
arresting officer was Sgt. Tyler L. Greenley.
• On August 5, 2018, Lawrence Guy Williams, II of
Portsmouth, VA was arrested for grand larceny (felony) and
possession of marijuana (misdemeanor). The arresting
officer was Sgt. Tyler L. Greenley.
• On August 6, 2018, a Chincoteague woman was arrested for
driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). The
arresting officer was Pfc. Jeffrey F. Stevens.
• On August 10, 2018, a Fulton, MD male was arrested for
trespassing on school property (misdemeanor). The
arresting officer was Pfc. Sean C. Lenhoff.
• On August 10, 2018, a Columbia, MD man was arrested for
trespassing on school property (misdemeanor). The
arresting officer was Pfc. Sean C. Lenhoff.
• On August 12, 2018, a Princess Anne, MD man was
arrested for possession of alcohol under the age of 21and
being drunk in public (misdemeanors). The arresting officer
was Pfc. Sean C. Lenhoff.
• On August 12, 2018, a Chincoteague man was arrested for
assault and battery (misdemeanor). The arresting officer
was Cpl. Thomas J. Adams.
• On August 17, 2018, a Quinby, VA man was arrested for
being drunk in public (misdemeanor). The arresting officer
was Sgt. Tyler L. Greenley.
• On August 25, 2018, a Chincoteague man was arrested for
possession of marijuana (misdemeanor). The arresting
officer was Pfc. David T. Gladding.
• On August 26, 2018, a Baltimore, MD man was arrested for
driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). The
arresting officer was Pfc. David T. Gladding.
• On August 26, 2018, a Atlantic, VA man was arrested for
driving under the influence of alcohol (misdemeanor). The
arresting officer was Pfc. Sean C. Lenhoff.
• On August 27, 2018, a Chincoteague woman was arrested
being drunk in public (misdemeanor). The arresting officer
was Cpl. Thomas J. Adams.
• On August 28, 2018, a Chincoteague man was arrested for
driving while suspended, driving under the influence of
drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession
of marijuana (misdemeanors). The arresting officer was Pfc.
Sean C. Lenhoff.
• On August 28, 2018, a Chincoteague male juvenile was
arrested for sodomy (felony). The arresting officer was Cpl.
Cody G. Butler.
• On August 30, 2018, a Collegeville, PA woman was arrested
for domestic assault and battery (misdemeanor). The
arresting officer was Pfc. Sean C. Lenhoff.
• On August 30, 2018, a Essex, MD man was arrested for two
(2) counts of destruction of property (misdemeanors). The
arresting officer was Cpl. Cody G. Butler.
• On August 31, 2018, a Greenbackville, VA woman was
arrested for petit larceny (misdemeanors). The arresting
officer was Cpl. Thomas J. Adams.