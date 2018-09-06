⛈WEATHER ALERT⛈
Several computer models are showing Hurricane Florence could form a path directly to the mid-Atlantic region, more specifically, the Delmarva peninsula. Everyone should monitor this storm. Track it’s path often. And PREPARE!
2 thoughts on “Florence Update”
Will not happen. Will not happen. It just will not happen. End of story.
We will have redneck party, stock up on beer and water (for the kids) steam up some crabs ahead of time….get the coolers loaded and generator ready! DELMARVALOUS WEEKEND!!!
