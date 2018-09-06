Folk Festival Preparations Almost Complete Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “Folk Festival Preparations Almost Complete”
Beautiful and putting on the final touches!!! The City looks wonderful!!! Great job on behalf of those hard working road crews.
Stunning LOL SMH>
Rode down and around site today (except where prohibited) and over to marina where skipjack is located. Salisbury looks grand – lots of tents in case of rain – can’t wait for all the different entertainment to start.
