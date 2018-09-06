Liz Peek: At Kavanaugh hearing, Democratic anger boils over

Democrats are really, really angry.

Every now and then, it’s worth recalling what it is they are so angry about. It boils down to this: they are powerless, unable to enact a progressive agenda disliked by the majority of the country. Since Democrats are in the minority in Congress, they cannot legislate. Since President Trump beat Hillary Clinton, they lost the ability to whip up diktats through White House executive orders.

And if Judge Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed as an associate justice of the Supreme Court, Democrats won’t be able to look to that branch of government to further their ends.

Hence the Democratic anger and frustration on full view during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Democrats on the committee, several of whom may be running for president in 2020, have embarrassed themselves.

