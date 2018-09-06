Pocomoke City Police

PRESS RELEASE

August 1– August 31, 2018

08-03-2018 Tony Holden, age 52 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for DUI/DWI. He was issued citations and released.

08-03-2018 Zagorah Hill, age 23 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on a warrant for driving without a license. She was released on her personal recognizance.

08-04-2018 Donald Hood, age 61 of Severna Park, MD was arrested on a warrant for theft less $100. He was released on his personal recognizance.

08-05-2018 Kyle Wilson, age 34 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for unauthorized removal of property, unlawful taking of motor vehicle. He was released on his personal recognizance.

08-05-2018 Susan Hite, age 47 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for DUI, DWI, DUI per se. She was issued citations and released.

08-08-2018 Latoya Boyd, age 30 of Seaford, DE was arrested on a warrant for driving while suspended and driving without a license. She was held on $3500 bond.

08-12-2018 Ronnie Collins, age 59 of Ocean City, MD was arrested for second degree assault. He was held on $5500 bond.

08-18-2018 Kiomaris Perez, age 24 of Parksley, VA was arrested on a warrant; fugitive from justice. She was held without bond.

08-20-2018 Joseph Richardson, age 33 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for second degree assault and malicious destruction of property. He was held without bail.

08-22-2018 Jerry Satchell, age 19 of Snow Hill, MD was arrested for malicious destruction of property and 2nd degree assault. He was held on $10,000 bond.

08-23-2018 Briana Sowell, age 23 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for second degree assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment. She was released on her personal recognizance.

08-30-2018 Nicholas Adams, age 29 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on a warrant; fugitive from justice. He was held without bond.

08-31-2018 Gilbert Johnson, age 45 of New Church, VA was arrested on a warrant; failure to appear. He was held on $2000 unsecured bond.

08-31-2018 Gilbert Johnson, age 45 of New Church, VA was arrested for second degree assault. He was held on $2000 unsecured bond.

08-31-2018 Glen Collins, age 34 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for trespassing on posted property. He was issued a criminal citation and released.

There were (0) Zero juvenile arrests.

(11) eleven additional arrests were made for various traffic violations during this

time period.