Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Press Release

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 9/1/18 at approximately 4:06 pm

LOCATION: Watson Road and Quail Run in Centreville, MD

ARRESTED/CHARGED: Melanie Maloney, 26yo female from Kennedyville, MD

CHARGES: 1 Possession of Marijuana less than 10 grams

DISPOSITION: Released on civil citation

DETAILS: Deputy Iman stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on Watson Road at Quail Run. The driver was identified as Melanie Maloney. Deputy Iman detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected marijuana. The driver was issued a warning for the speed violation and a civil citation for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams.

DEPUTY: Deputy M. Iman

CASE: 18-27157

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 9/2/18 at approximately 2:06 pm

LOCATION: Postal Road at Cox Neck Road in Chester, MD

ARRESTED/CHARGED: Christopher Richards, 33yo male from Stevensville, MD

CHARGES: 1 Possession of Marijuana less than 10 grams

DISPOSITION: Released on civil citation

DETAILS: Deputy Thomas stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on Postal Road at Cox Neck Road. The driver was identified as Christopher Richards. Richards advised Deputy Thomas that he had marijuana in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected marijuana. Richards was issued a warning for the speed violation and a civil citation for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams.

DEPUTY: Deputy E. Thomas assisted by Deputy First Class D. Prince and Deputy M. Iman

CASE: 18-27264

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE: 09/04/2018 at approximately 12:00 pm

LOCATION: Outlet Center Drive, Queenstown, MD

VICTIM: Carter’s Children Store, 422 Outlet Center Dr, Queenstown, MD

SUSPECT: White female, average build, approximately 30 years old

DETAILS: Deputy Carnaggio responded to the above location for a report of a theft. The store’s employee advised that, on September 4th at 11:30 AM, an unknown white female walked into the store with a small child. According to the employee, the suspect picked up four children’s t-shirts and a pair of children’s shoes. Shortly afterward, the suspect and the child exited the store with the merchandise in hand. The suspect left in a green Chevrolet Monte Carlo with a Georgia registration. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Carnaggio at 410-758-0770 ext. 1274 or ccarnaggio@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy C. Carnaggio

CASE: 18-27440

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP)/ Theft

DATE: 09/04/2018 at approximately 10:20 am

LOCATION: 100 Block of Goodhands Creek Road, Chester MD

VICTIM: 73yo female from Chester, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Dickey responded to the above location in reference to a malicious destruction of property. The victim’s son stated to DFC Dickey that all four tires on the victim’s 2005 Honda accorded were damaged. The damage is estimated to be over $500. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact DFC Dickey at 410-758-0770 ext. 1960 or sdickey@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class S. Dickey

CASE: 18-27432