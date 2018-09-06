Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Press Release

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)
DATE / TIME: 9/1/18 at approximately 4:06 pm
LOCATION: Watson Road and Quail Run in Centreville, MD
ARRESTED/CHARGED: Melanie Maloney, 26yo female from Kennedyville, MD
CHARGES: 1 Possession of Marijuana less than 10 grams
DISPOSITION: Released on civil citation
DETAILS: Deputy Iman stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on Watson Road at Quail Run. The driver was identified as Melanie Maloney. Deputy Iman detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected marijuana. The driver was issued a warning for the speed violation and a civil citation for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams.
DEPUTY: Deputy M. Iman
CASE: 18-27157
*********************************************
INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)
DATE / TIME: 9/2/18 at approximately 2:06 pm
LOCATION: Postal Road at Cox Neck Road in Chester, MD
ARRESTED/CHARGED: Christopher Richards, 33yo male from Stevensville, MD
CHARGES: 1 Possession of Marijuana less than 10 grams
DISPOSITION: Released on civil citation
DETAILS: Deputy Thomas stopped a vehicle for a speeding violation on Postal Road at Cox Neck Road. The driver was identified as Christopher Richards. Richards advised Deputy Thomas that he had marijuana in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected marijuana. Richards was issued a warning for the speed violation and a civil citation for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams.
DEPUTY: Deputy E. Thomas assisted by Deputy First Class D. Prince and Deputy M. Iman
CASE: 18-27264
*********************************************
INCIDENT: Theft
DATE: 09/04/2018 at approximately 12:00 pm
LOCATION: Outlet Center Drive, Queenstown, MD
VICTIM: Carter’s Children Store, 422 Outlet Center Dr, Queenstown, MD
SUSPECT: White female, average build, approximately 30 years old
DETAILS: Deputy Carnaggio responded to the above location for a report of a theft. The store’s employee advised that, on September 4th at 11:30 AM, an unknown white female walked into the store with a small child. According to the employee, the suspect picked up four children’s t-shirts and a pair of children’s shoes. Shortly afterward, the suspect and the child exited the store with the merchandise in hand. The suspect left in a green Chevrolet Monte Carlo with a Georgia registration. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Carnaggio at 410-758-0770 ext. 1274 or ccarnaggio@qac.org.
DEPUTY: Deputy C. Carnaggio
CASE: 18-27440
*********************************************
INCIDENT: Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP)/ Theft
DATE: 09/04/2018 at approximately 10:20 am
LOCATION: 100 Block of Goodhands Creek Road, Chester MD
VICTIM: 73yo female from Chester, MD
DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Dickey responded to the above location in reference to a malicious destruction of property. The victim’s son stated to DFC Dickey that all four tires on the victim’s 2005 Honda accorded were damaged. The damage is estimated to be over $500. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact DFC Dickey at 410-758-0770 ext. 1960 or sdickey@qac.org.
DEPUTY: Deputy First Class S. Dickey
CASE: 18-27432