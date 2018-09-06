When I heard today that Burt Reynolds had passed away at 82 It made me remember when I was kid how much I thought he was the definition of cool. That Black Trans Am will forever be linked to Smokey and The Bandit . Burt was one of the big actors back in the day and sad to see more leave each year
2 thoughts on “Remembering Burt Reynolds”
I just loved Burt Reynolds! Sure thought he was a “hunk” in his younger years; even named my dog “Sharky” after him!!!
