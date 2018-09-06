Remembering Burt Reynolds

When I heard today that Burt Reynolds had passed away at 82 It made me remember when I was  kid how much I thought he was the definition of cool. That Black Trans Am will forever be linked to Smokey and The Bandit . Burt was one of the big actors back in the day and sad to see more leave each year

