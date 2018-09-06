This is how people that love Salisbury turn out. Over 800 people have volunteered their time to help this event happen. This is amazing to see.
4 thoughts on “Salisbury Folk Festival 800 Volunteers”
Hope they got good rain gear.
FORCED BITCH
What does that mean? WTF?
2:07 that is an untruth (lie) started by those who hope the festival fails – ask the volunteers – Many businesses asked their employees to volunteer. I cannot speak for all businesses but I know for a fact Avery Hall Insurance, Pohanka nor Henson employees were forced or threaten in any way. The majority take pride in their city and want the Folk Festival to be a great success.
