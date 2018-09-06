Salisbury Folk Festival 800 Volunteers

41070175_1113057778843495_3359909180008824832_n

This is how people that love Salisbury turn out. Over 800 people have volunteered their time to help this event happen. This is amazing to see.

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Salisbury Folk Festival 800 Volunteers

  3. 2:07 that is an untruth (lie) started by those who hope the festival fails – ask the volunteers – Many businesses asked their employees to volunteer. I cannot speak for all businesses but I know for a fact Avery Hall Insurance, Pohanka nor Henson employees were forced or threaten in any way. The majority take pride in their city and want the Folk Festival to be a great success.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s