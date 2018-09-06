Seaford Man Arrested Following A Verbal Altercation

Released By: Det. Timothy Maloney on 09/05/2018 at 1215 hours

On 09-01-2018 at approximately 1252 hours, the Milford Police Department Patrol Division was dispatched to the Milford High School Stadium located at 1019 N Walnut Street, Milford, Kent County, DE, in reference to a disorderly conduct complaint. Officers were advised that a male subject was acting disorderly on the premises and was getting into a vehicle and leaving the area. As officers were responding to the high school property, they located the suspect vehicle and made contact. Officers then made contact with the victims in the case and learned that the suspect, identified as Daniel Lewis, 36 of Seaford, DE, had engaged in a verbal altercation with the victims. During the course of the verbal argument, Lewis allegedly threaten bodily harm against the victims. Investigation also revealed that there were several children present during the argument, which appeared to be upset. Officers learned that the argument occurred during a public event at the stadium.

Lewis was taken into custody and charged with 2 counts of Terroristic Threatening, 4 counts of Endangering The Welfare Of A Child, and one count of Disorderly Conduct. Lewis had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was released $3250.00 unsecured bail with a no contact order with the victims in this case. Lewis was ordered to appear in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas at a later date reference to this case.

**This occurred outside of school hours and during an event hosted by an outside organization not affiliated with the Milford School District **