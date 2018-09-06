Selbyville – The Delaware State Police have charged Michael R. Smith, 41 of Seaford, with multiple criminal and traffic offenses after he was found to be in possession of a firearm while operating a vehicle under the influence.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:39 a.m., Sunday, August 26, 2018 in the area of West McCabe Street west of Rodgers Avenue, Selbyville. Upon arrival, troopers made contact with the Selbyville Fire Company Ambulance personnel who advised they came upon a vehicle parked in the roadway with the operator unconscious. Contact was made with the operator, Michael Smith who was operating a silver 2005 Nissan Altima, who had a strong odor of alcohol emanating from his breath. The vehicle had a flat front driver side tire and a damaged left front headlight with grass through-out the damage. Smith could not advise on how the damaged occurred.

During the DUI investigation, a loaded .38 caliber handgun was located in the vehicle. A computer check revealed he was convicted of a felony in Sussex County Superior Court.

As a result of the investigation, Michael R. Smith was transported and charged with the following offenses:

Two Counts of Possession, Purchase, Own or Control of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violation

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm

Possession of a Firearm while under the influence

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol

Michael R. Smith was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court #3 and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $33,500.00 cash bond.

