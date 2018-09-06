Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest-Georgetown

Georgetown- The Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at approximately 4:37 p.m. when Troopers were dispatched to the area of DuPont Boulevard, north of Georgetown, for a red vehicle bearing MD registration that was driving erratically. The suspect vehicle was located traveling southbound on DuPont Boulevard south of McColley’s Chapel Road. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver initially failed to pull over. The vehicle subsequently came to a stop at the intersection of Seashore Highway. Upon contact with the driver, 26-year-old Shamone Price of Salisbury, it was evident that he was lethargic. Also in the vehicle was a passenger, 29-year-old Isiah Jordan of Salisbury.

During a search of the vehicle, a duffle bag was located containing 6,252 bags of heroin (approximately 43.76 grams) and over $3,000 in suspected drug proceeds. Jordon was also found in possession of over $400.00 in suspected drug proceeds.

Both Price and Jordan were transported back to Troop 4, where a DUI investigation on Price ensued.

Price was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence, and other traffic related offenses. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $40,702.00 secured bond.

Jordan was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution $40,200.00 secured bond.

