Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance Identifying Suspects in Homicide Investigation-Laurel

Laurel- The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects wanted in connection with the homicide that occurred at Carvel Gardens.

The incident occurred on Monday, July 9, 2018 at approximately 11:44 p.m. when the Laurel Police Department with the assistance of Troop 5 patrol units responded to the area of the 200 building in Carvel Gardens Apartments for a shooting. Upon arrival, units discovered an 18-year-old male victim from Seaford, on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim later succumb to his injuries on July 13, 2018.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is attempting to identify two black females and a light skinned black male in connection with this incident. They are also attempting to located the pictured silver or light colored 2012-2015 Chevrolet Impala. The incident continues to remain under investigation, and anyone with information in reference to this case is asked to please contact Detective K. Archer at 302-752-3791. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

