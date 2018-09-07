Awesome crowds and music you are missing out if you don’t get out to this amazing event. I will have many more photos and videos over the weekend
2 thoughts on “Salisbury Folk Festival Going Amazing”
WE just left the festival and had a great time. Don’t miss EVO crab Cakes!
Man a GREAT kick-off, first night crowds were real good! Volunteer staffing was great, maybe a little too much in some stands, but no shortage!!!!! If only West Ocean City could get a crowd, they wouldn’t need 15 year old pictures from Pizza Tugo’s!!!!!
