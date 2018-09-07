Today Is About The National Folk Festival

We have been rocking and rolling this week with more posts and an even bigger visitor spike, but today I will be out following what’s happening with the National Folk Festival in Downtown Salisbury. I will be giving frequent updates throughout the day and night.

Look I know they are calling for some possible rain, but there are plenty of tents and cover for you to sit in cooler air and enjoy this once in a lifetime event right here on Delmarva. I will be taking it in and updating you so please take the time out and head out to enjoy this.

Don’t let the negative people win

