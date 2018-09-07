We have been rocking and rolling this week with more posts and an even bigger visitor spike, but today I will be out following what’s happening with the National Folk Festival in Downtown Salisbury. I will be giving frequent updates throughout the day and night.
Look I know they are calling for some possible rain, but there are plenty of tents and cover for you to sit in cooler air and enjoy this once in a lifetime event right here on Delmarva. I will be taking it in and updating you so please take the time out and head out to enjoy this.
Don’t let the negative people win
Advertisements
2 thoughts on “Today Is About The National Folk Festival”
The only FOLKlife festival I have attended and would attend is the Smithsonian National FOLKlife festival on the Mall in DC.
LikeLike
I LOVE HOW THE SELF ABSORBED POS ASSBERO IS TELLING PEOPLE TO PU A TWATTER LEES TEESHIRT AND TO BING A SILVER PEN SO THE SCUMBAG CAN SIGN THEM ? THIS FUCKING LOSER ID LOSING HIS MIND.
LikeLike