The 2018 National Folk Festival is in the books, and now is the time to tell you what I thought of the experience.
Let me get something straight with you right now, if you are a hater of Jake Day and the City of Salisbury and think you are gonna use this post to promote your bs about how shitty this event was…get off my site.
The event from what I could tell was well attended. Yes the weather on Saturday and Sunday especially definitely dropped the numbers from what would have been out on a nice day. Trying to figure out a definitive number with the large area being operated is nearly impossible. Plus it doesn’t matter what number is put out there the people who hate anything positive will deny it’s success.
This event was the best thought out and put together of any event I have attended. The Police presence was amazing, the medical tents were perfectly spaced, vendors had many kinds of food and there was plenty of cool merchandise to commemorate the first year of this amazing event.
One concern I had was the bucket brigade and how the donations would be handled, but I saw first hand that nobody was being annoying and bothering people endlessly for a donation which was awesome to see. The music was amazing with several really good acts that stood out in the blues department I saw just about anyone and everyone in the political world out enjoying this event, which gave normal people a chance to talk to them about any concerns.
I personally cannot wait until next years event and hope the weather will be kinder as I would have loved to stayed more than I did. I will have another post about this event and my response to the negativity about it this afternoon. I wanted this post to be more on the my thoughts on the event.
10 thoughts on “2018 National Folk Festival Salisbury Maryland My Thoughts”
It was great.
Thank you JT. It is good to have the perspective of somebody who actually attended the Festival rather than that of a troll hiding in his basement in Worcester County.
Pro tip #1 – Don’t schedule during height of hurricane season!!! Move it up or back. Even with the bad weather, they dodged a bullet. Just think if the festival was this weekend??
And we will be praying for more rain for Next Year Also.}
Attendance is not the mark of success or failure. The true sign of success or failure is the balance sheet. How much did it cost and how much revenue was brought in.
I would have to agree with this statement, also please note, there was a baseball event, that is held in wicomico every year, a huge tournament among the old men…. please keep in mind when they say all the hotels were book, it wasn’t solely because of the festival, the baseball tournament also books a lot of hotel rooms…. I hate exaggerated figures, i found the food vendors overprices while the local vendors were reasonable.
It was actually a really nice event. Well organized, and very, very positive. I spoke to a police officer that I know, and he said everyone was really great – he was proud of the community.
The area was very walkable – although, I think the one drawback was the Perdue stage being a little far-afield. I’m guessing they probably had the worst attendance since they were so far away. But, they had food trucks there, so you could make your way around rather nicely and camp out there if you wanted.
It was really nice to be able to walk over the bridges and riverwalk to get to different locations. The city looked great from that perspective. I could imagine visitors saying “this is a really cute city”.
Volunteers were everywhere. That was helpful. And, the bucket brigade was fine – I did not mind donating. In fact, I felt proud to do it – it is my community after all. Nobody shook me down for money.
The music was great, and the food vendors were great. Also, the little shows along the street with jump ropers, jugglers, etc., was great to see. The best part was that I probably ran into a hundred people that I knew. It really felt like a family atmosphere.
The drawback of course were the numbers. The crowd was definitely small. Rain I suppose. But also, the Shore is a bit isolated, and honestly I don’t think I would have driven to Annapolis to a Folk Festival there. So, I think this festival is mostly local, historically.
As for Assburo, what can I say. He showed his true colors. He bad mouthed the event, showed misleading pictures with misleading headlines. He talks about being a newsman – he is not. He is a one-sided commentator. Sure, there was a lot to complain about, but a man of integrity would have at least shown a few positive aspects, just for balance. He did not do that, and even lied that his little event in West OC had more people. That was a lie, and shoddy journalism. You had a much more balanced look at things.
JT, you say that “trying to figure out a definitive number with the large area being operated is nearly impossible”. I agree that it is difficult. However, the mayor REPEATEDLY said there would be over 50,000 people attending. If you are being honest, you KNOW that number was never achievable. You also KNOW that, regardless of the weather, there were nowhere near even 10,000 people. Stevie Wonder could see that. This isn’t negative about Jake Day. It’s just being honest. There was no way the event would draw the numbers he repeatedly said it would. To spend the amount of money for this event was shortsighted and wasteful. It didn’t and never could/would have drawn the revenue that Jake said it would. The truth is the truth. Just because you or him don’t like the truth doesn’t make it negative or make me a “hater”. It’s simply THE TRUTH.
I agree!!!!!!!
Good luck next year
