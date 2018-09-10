2018 National Folk Festival Salisbury Maryland My Thoughts

The 2018 National Folk Festival is in the books, and now is the time to tell you what I thought of the experience.

Let me get something straight with you right now, if you are a hater of Jake Day and the City of Salisbury and think you are gonna use this post to promote your bs about how shitty this event was…get off my site.

The event from what I could tell was well attended. Yes the weather on Saturday and Sunday especially definitely dropped the numbers from what would have been out on a nice day. Trying to figure out a definitive number with the large area being operated is nearly impossible. Plus it doesn’t matter what number is put out there the people who hate anything positive will deny it’s success.

This event was the best thought out and put together of any event I have attended. The Police presence was amazing, the medical tents were perfectly spaced, vendors had many kinds of food and there was plenty of cool merchandise to commemorate the first year of this amazing event.

One concern I had was the bucket brigade and how the donations would be handled, but I saw first hand that nobody was being annoying and bothering people endlessly for a donation which was awesome to see. The music was amazing with several really good acts that stood out in the blues department I saw just about anyone and everyone in the political world out enjoying this event, which gave normal people a chance to talk to them about any concerns.

I personally cannot wait until next years event and hope the weather will be kinder as I would have loved to stayed more than I did. I will have another post about this event and my response to the negativity about it this afternoon. I wanted this post to be more on the my thoughts on the event.

