MSP Princess Anne August DUI Arrests

MSP Princess Anne August DUI Arrests

September 10, 2018

The following persons were arrested by Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the month of August 2018:

• Garrett Freeman, 58 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

• William Foskey, 24 YOA, Salisbury, MD

• Betina Freeman, 35 YOA, Salisbury, MD

• James Keyser, 38 YOA, Pocomoke, MD

• Robert Hyle, 46 YOA, Fruitland, MD

• Ali Kirlak, 51 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

• Keith Harris, 58 YOA, Hebron, MD

• Justin Garcia, 37 YOA, Kearneysville, WV

• Collie Wilson, 25 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

• Roland Wescott, 27 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

• Jonathon Telles Beserril, 22 YOA, Crisfield, MD

• Okeowo Olamide, 23 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

