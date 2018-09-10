With Hurricane Florence bearing down on the east coast of the United States the Bike Week activities in the area and especially in Ocean City are in jeopardy. The festivities are supposed to kick off the 13th and run through the 16th which is the prime time Florence will be affecting our area.
6 thoughts on “OC Bike Week In Jeopardy”
We can only hope the storm stays south!!!!!
Karma is a biotch!
Female found this morning hung behind east Salisbury school
Assbero is shitting on himself h was hoping for Drunk bikers to show up for the shack fest …. Payback is a bitch ….BITCH.
Mother nature is “Paying it forward ” for joeys biker shed week .
We know how to make noise and party hard without all the hoopla….just come watch and see! LOUD PIPES SAVE LIVES!!!!!
