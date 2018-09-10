OC Bike Week In Jeopardy

With Hurricane Florence bearing down on the east coast of the United States the Bike Week activities in the area and especially in Ocean City are in jeopardy. The festivities are supposed to kick off the 13th and run through the 16th which is the prime time Florence will be affecting our area.

