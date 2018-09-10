The Sadness Continues Over East Salisbury Suicide This Morning

I don’t usually talk about suicides and rarely report them, but the incident this morning at East Salisbury was one we must use as a calling to make sure we take care of each other better.

The sad irony is that today is 2018_wspd_banner_master_final

I know the name of the student and have heard about her particular situation and we must use this as means to make sure we are there for each other when we are going through hard times.  Please visit here and learn how you can help and get help if you are having trouble in your life. Please keep this girls family in your thoughts and prayers

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s