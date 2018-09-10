Town of Ocean City Monitoring Path of Hurricane Florence

Citizens Encouraged to PLAN AHEAD; Have A Kit, Make A Plan, Stay Informed

OCEAN CITY, MD – (September 10, 2018): Ocean City Emergency Management officials are continuing to monitor the projected path of Hurricane Florence. Currently, the storm is tracking toward North Carolina and South Carolina; however, effects of the storm are expected to be in the Ocean City area beginning late Thursday night , September 13, and into Friday, September 14. Along with moderate wind and rain, tidal surges will likely lead to flooding along the bay.

The Town of Ocean City preparedness efforts have begun in advance of the storm, with staff completing pre-storm action items. These items include removing the walkways and trash cans from the beach, as well as closing the sea wall gates. Residents and property owners should also prepare now by making an emergency preparedness kit and having a family communications plan. Preparedness efforts also include tying up water vessels, removing outdoor furniture and securing objects susceptible to wind and flooding.

Lastly, it’s imperative to stay informed before, during and after a storm. The Town of Ocean City will be posting storm related information on various websites, social media outlets and through the Emergency Alert system. In an effort to keep citizens informed with the most updated and accurate information, the Town of Ocean City will be posting storm related information on the following outlets:

• City Wide Emergency Alerts: Citizens can sign up for emergency alerts by visiting: http://oceancitymd.gov/enews and subscribing to “City Wide Emergency Alerts.”

• Town of Ocean City Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TownOfOceanCity

• Town of Ocean City Twitter: @townofoceancity

• Town of Ocean City website: www.oceancitymd.gov

• FM Advisory Radio Station – 99.5 WPSB and 100.3 WWOP

• Town of Ocean City Access Channels 4 & 15

