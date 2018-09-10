Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest

Capture

Seaford– The Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:52 a.m., on Saturday, September 8, 2018 when Troopers where dispatched to Coverdale Road in the area of Mill Park Drive for several reports of shots being fired.  A Trooper was in the immediate vicinity and observed a vehicle leaving the area.  A traffic stop was initiated on a Nissan Sentra on Hastings Farm Road east of Old Furnace Road.  Upon contact with the occupants, the Trooper immediately observed marijuana inside of the vehicle.  The driver, identified as 29-year-old Monte D. Murray of Seaford and his passenger, 22-year-old Tashyra N. Scott of Hartlywere taken into custody without incident.  A further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the following:

  • Approximately 2.91 grams of marijuana
  • 5 Ecstasy tablets
  • 9mm handgun
  • A pistol magazine with (4) 9mm rounds
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • Over $200.00 in suspected drug proceeds

Murray and Scott were transported back to Troop 5 where they were charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon By a Person Prohibited
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession of Marijuana

Murray and Scott were arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $3,950.00 unsecured bond.

Further investigation into the initial complaints of shots being fired did not lead to the discovery of any shell casings or damage to property at this time.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s