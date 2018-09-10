Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapon Arrest

Seaford– The Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs and a weapon.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:52 a.m., on Saturday, September 8, 2018 when Troopers where dispatched to Coverdale Road in the area of Mill Park Drive for several reports of shots being fired. A Trooper was in the immediate vicinity and observed a vehicle leaving the area. A traffic stop was initiated on a Nissan Sentra on Hastings Farm Road east of Old Furnace Road. Upon contact with the occupants, the Trooper immediately observed marijuana inside of the vehicle. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Monte D. Murray of Seaford and his passenger, 22-year-old Tashyra N. Scott of Hartly, were taken into custody without incident. A further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of the following:

Approximately 2.91 grams of marijuana

5 Ecstasy tablets

9mm handgun

A pistol magazine with (4) 9mm rounds

Drug paraphernalia

Over $200.00 in suspected drug proceeds

Murray and Scott were transported back to Troop 5 where they were charged with the following:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm

Possession of a Deadly Weapon By a Person Prohibited

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Marijuana

Murray and Scott were arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $3,950.00 unsecured bond.

Further investigation into the initial complaints of shots being fired did not lead to the discovery of any shell casings or damage to property at this time.

