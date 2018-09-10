Worcester rabies cases up, 18 confirmed so far this year

(Sept. 6, 2018) Confirmed cases of rabies are up this year, a Worcester County Health Department official said on Tuesday, and pet owners are being encouraged to be vigilant in ensuring rabies vaccinations are up to date.

The health department confirmed four cases of rabies last month: a raccoon in Berlin Aug. 2, a raccoon in Snow Hill Aug. 25, a fox in Berlin Aug. 28 and a cat in Girdletree Aug. 28.

A health department press release last week reported an eight-week-old female tabby kitten tested positive near Girdletree. The pet owners were not known.

“Health department officials are concerned that there may have been other contacts to this kitten and warn that any person, pet or other animal that may have had contact with this kitten could be at risk for rabies exposure,” officials said in the release.

“If you believe that you or a member of your family had any contact with, or exposure to, the kitten, call the Worcester County Health Department immediately at 410-641-9559 or consult with your medical provider. If you call after hours or on the weekend, call Worcester County Emergency Services at 410-632-1311 to reach health department on-call staff.

