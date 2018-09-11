Cambridge Residents Know Your Zones

41445107_1989099874462362_887130666129424384_nWe’ll be sharing information on Florence as it becomes available. In the meantime, head over tochoosecambridge.com

, check out our new “Know Your Zone” map, and familiarize yourself with which evacuation zone your home is in.

It is far too early to suggest that evacuation will be necessary, but it only takes a few seconds to make sure you Know Your Zone.

http://choosecambridge.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=a0f6c1ab8a14447fb080e3abcd43a165

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2F272285886206%2Fvideos%2F292109748049046%2F&show_text=0&width=560

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s