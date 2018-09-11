Cambridge Residents Know Your Zones

We’ll be sharing information on Florence as it becomes available. In the meantime, head over tochoosecambridge.com

, check out our new “Know Your Zone” map, and familiarize yourself with which evacuation zone your home is in.

It is far too early to suggest that evacuation will be necessary, but it only takes a few seconds to make sure you Know Your Zone.

http://choosecambridge.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=a0f6c1ab8a14447fb080e3abcd43a165

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2F272285886206%2Fvideos%2F292109748049046%2F&show_text=0&width=560

