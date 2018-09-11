For Immediate Release

Ocean Pines Preparing for Hurricane Florence

The Ocean Pines Association, through its General Manager’s Office and the National Weather Service/Wakefield, is preparing for severe weather conditions surrounding Hurricane Florence.

“While there is still quite a bit of uncertainty regarding the hurricane’s exact track and speed, the potential for strong winds and prolonged heavy rainfall is growing,” said Denise Sawyer, marketing and public relations director for the Association.

Departments in Ocean Pines are making storm preparations, including servicing generators and chain saws, inspecting and securing equipment and outdoor furniture, checking and clearing roadside ditches, and setting up a phone bank for emergency calls in the event of a hurricane.

Ocean Pines has more than 300 miles of ditches. The Association encourages residents to please assist the Public Works Department by making sure all visible impediments are removed. If the water doesn’t drain after the rain subsides, residents are urged to report street flooding by calling 410-641‐7717 .

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced a state of emergency in the state, out of precaution ahead of potential impact from Hurricane Florence.

Additional Information for Residents and Guests:

1. Remove and secure objects outside your home and business that may become projectiles during high winds, like lawn furniture and potted plants.

2. Sign up for PinesAlerts to get emergency alerts from the Ocean Pines Association via text message by texting the word PINES to the telephone number 88474 .

3. Visit www.oceanpines.org for a good list of supplies to have on hand in the event of a hurricane or tropical storm, including drinking water, a first-aid kit, non-perishable food, a radio, flashlight and batteries, phone charger and blankets.

4. Have a family emergency plan in place. Plan evacuation routes from home and work and how you will be in touch with members of your family.

5. Be informed. Learn more about steps you can take now to prepare for an emergency. Look for emergency preparedness information at https://www.ready.gov/severe-weather and www.VBgov.com/beprepared .

6. Cancellations and Service Changes. Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 11, the Association will maintain on www.oceanpines.org a list of event cancellations, closings, service changes and other announcements related to the hurricane.

7. Get The Latest. Monitor local news and Channel 78 on Mediacom for severe weather updates.

8. Social media sites:

Facebook – www.facebook.com/OceanPinesAssociation

Twitter – www.twitter.com/OceanPinesMD

Instagram – www.instagram.com/OceanPinesMaryland

Please only call 911 in a life-threatening emergency.

