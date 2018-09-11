Seaford Police Press Release

Defendant: William A. Torres Jr., 22 YOA, Seaford Delaware

Location: 400 Block Phillips Street, Seaford

Charges: Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Disregard Police Signal

Criminal Impersonation

Possession of Marijuana with an Aggravating Factor

Malicious Mischief by a Motor Vehicle

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree (2 Counts)

23 Traffic Charges

Bail: $16,919 Secured

On Saturday September 8th, 2018, Officers responded to a residence in the 400 Block of Phillips Street in Seaford for a reported physical domestic in progress. As Officers were arriving, a subject later identified as William A. Torres Jr. was fleeing the residence in a vehicle. Torres led Officers on a pursuit which ended several blocks away. While fleeing from Officers, Torres threw a shotgun from the drivers side window of the vehicle, that was later recovered. The vehicle that Torres fled in was later discovered unoccupied by officers. Officers searching the area observed Torres, who had now changed his clothing, and were able to take him into custody without further incident, although he attempted to further elude the Officers by giving a false name. A search of the vehicle that Torres fled in led to the discovery of approximately 6.5 grams of marijuana and various forms of drug paraphernalia to include a scale and drug packaging items. Once in custody it was discovered that Torres had an active warrant for his arrest for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle stemming from an incident that occurred on August 5th 2018 at the same location. Torres was charged with the above listed charges and committed to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $16,919.00 secured bail.

Senior Corporal Eric Chambers

Public Information Officer