The water is not moving! We have buses that are having difficulty getting out of driveways and one or two schools where it would be difficult for parents and staff to even get to the school. Also, high tide will be around dismissal at the end of the day. With that said Somerset County Public Schools is now closed Sept. 11, 2018.

